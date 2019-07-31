Help keep students in school by giving Uniforms for Kids

(KSLA) — Hundreds of students often are not in class because they lack the essentials, including the appropriate school uniforms.
So they become truant and are reported to the proper authority.
That’s why KSLA News 12 and Porter’s Industrial have partnered with Volunteers for Youth Justice for Uniforms for Kids.
With your help, we want to help provide the uniforms so Volunteers for Youth Justice can maintain a year-round closet to serve the needs of the children in its programs.
You can bring gently used uniforms that your kids have outgrown or new uniforms to any Porter’s Fine Dry Cleaning location.
Or you can drop them off at the KSLA News 12 Studio at 1812 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport.
Click here to find a Porter's location near you.
- Do you need a uniform for a child or know someone who needs one? Click here to request a uniform.
- Don’t have uniforms to give? You still can help. Click here to make a donation to purchase new uniforms through our GoFundMe campaign.
Volunteers for Youth Justice is a volunteer-based, community-supported nonprofit established in 1981 by members of First Presbyterian Church of Shreveport to help children and families in crisis.
The organization provides intervention services to children of all ages and backgrounds who are involved in or at-risk of becoming involved in the juvenile justice system in Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Jackson and Webster parishes.
Its Truancy Assessment Service Center and the nonprofit’s youth, court and Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs rely on volunteers to advocate for child victims of abuse or neglect and those who are at risk of juvenile delinquency. The programs provide developmentally appropriate, consequential and educational diversion services.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.