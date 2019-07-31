COWBOYS CAMP: Rookies at camp learn character, respect

OXNARD, CA (KLTV) - Rookies have to go through a phase where the veterans make them do extra, like carry the vets gears to the locker room after practice. A mild bit of hazing, but also a respect builder says rookie tackle Brandon Knight.
“Yes, making sure the older veterans get better every day, play on defense. We are practicing as you see; taking your pants and stuff, that is part of it.
As for the transition from college to the NFL, Knight said he’ll depend on the veterans for their knowledge.
“I think the biggest thing is the system, there’s different plays, bigger formations, stuff like that. You’ve got to take it day by day, and you look up to these older vets, they’re always there for you.”
