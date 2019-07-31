BPSO encouraging neighborhoods to purchase surveillance cameras

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) -After an airman was killed in a Bossier City neighborhood last year the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has been working to keep crime down throughout the parish.
Police believed Tech. Sgt. Joshua L. Kidd was trying to prevent a car break in when he was shot and killed.
Shortly after the sheriff’s office created the L.O.C. Campaign. L.O.C. stands for lock, observe and call, and since its unveiling in late 2018 the sheriff’s office says they’ve seen a decrease in car burglaries in the parish.
BPSO is also pushing for is surveillance camera for Bossier residents.
“We’re in a video age,” said Deputy Brandon Masters. “Everybody’s got a cell phone with a camera and video across the country — why can’t we use that tool as well?"
Deputy Masters has been speaking to neighborhoods to encourage them to purchase surveillance cameras. He’s spoken to around 15 neighborhoods since the campaign began, and so far five have decided to get cameras.
Deputy Masters says a big concern for many neighborhoods is the cost of the cameras.
“Now a days technology comes a long ways, and these systems are very affordable,” he said. “Especially for a neighborhood that has a pile of let’s say HOA dues in a bank.”
Deputy Masters says most surveillance systems average around $5,000.
One of the five neighborhoods that purchased cameras after Deputy Masters visit was Cypress Bend. Homeowner Association board member Sally Tausend says they purchased a total of eight cameras.
Four are positioned around each gate into their neighborhood. Two of the cameras can actually read license plates of cars traveling out of the neighborhood.
Tausend says they’ve had the cameras for roughly eight months and says they’ve really made a difference.
“There was a brief period of time when some cars were being broken into,” she said. “They were able to use not only homeowner footage, but also our video footage from the gates to help solve these crimes."
She and three other board members can access the cameras on their phones, and the sheriff’s office also has access to the cameras as well.
"We have provided them with a log in and password, Tausend said. “If there’s a crime happening in some other neighborhood they can use our footage to help solve that, and don’t even have to contact us.”
Masters says along with the L.O.C. Campaign the sheriff’s office has also teamed up with Bossier City Police to create the Joint Criminal Apprehension Team or JCAT.
The team consists of around five officers that strictly work criminal patrol. They look for problems in neighborhoods, as well as perform traffic stops and search warrants. With the team around both departments hope this will deter crime in neighborhoods.
If you would like Deputy Masters speak with your neighborhood watch group and Homeowners’ Association, call (318) 965-3142 and ask to speak to a crime prevention officer.
