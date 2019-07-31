Bossier schools’ archery teams bring home the titles

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Bossier Parish schools’ archery teams brought home three world titles after competing over the weekend in the 2019 Open Championship NASP Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.
So Bossier School District held a victory party Tuesday.
Stockwell Place Elementary grabbed first place in the bull’s-eye, earning the Stallions their first Elementary World Championship title.
Benton Middle School’s team also hit the bull’s-eye and shot its way to first place.
The Tigers won titles in the bull’s-eye and the IBO 3D championships.
Close on their heels were other Bossier Parish schools’ archery teams.
Benton Elementary took second place and Haughton Middle placed fourth in the bull’s-eye competition.
In the IBO 3-D contest, Stockwell Place Elementary pinned second place and Benton Elementary placed fourth. And Haughton Middle landed a third-place finish among all middle schools.
One student who was singled out individually as the best of the best is Benton Middle’s Ethan Isaksen. He placed as the fifth overall middle school male in the world.
