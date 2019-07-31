Academy Sports + Outdoors makes $5,000 donation to Shreveport Warriors youth football team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Warriors are almost back on their feet after having their equipment and stolen.
Academy Sports + Outdoors on Bert Kouns Industrial Drive, gave them a $5,000 donation to help them get new gear and equipment.
Both players and coaches celebrated the gift and thanked Academy for their generosity.
“Our original equipment was valued at $6,000 and now because of Academy we are closer to having what we need for a successful season,” Coach Robert Webster says.
As of today, the team received $2,225 in GofundMe donations.
Both players and coaches want to thank everyone for their continued support.
On July 26, the man suspected of stealing the trailer was arrested in Bossier City. He remains in custody.
