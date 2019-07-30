Walmart: ‘Our hearts are with the victims’ of Southaven Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Walmart released a statement Tuesday regarding the shooting at the store in Southaven that left two people dead and two more injured, saying the company is “deeply saddened” by the shooting.
The company says they are working with law enforcement to help with the investigation. Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the suspect is a disgruntled former employee. Two of the victims were current store employees, according to Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore.
A Walmart spokesperson released this statement from Greg Foran, president and CEO of Walmart U.S.:
“The entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of two valued members of our team. We feel tragedies like this personally, and our hearts go out to the families of our two associates and the officer who was injured. We are relieved the suspect was apprehended, and we appreciate the quick response of the local authorities and our associates. We’ll continue to focus on assisting law enforcement in their investigation and on supporting our associates.”
Police have not identified anyone involved in the shooting.
