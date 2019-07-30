Shreveport Regional Airport running out of parking space

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An empty parking spot has become a rare sight these days at Shreveport Regional. That’s because more people are using the airport.
And it is a problem that’s not going away, at least during the summer, the airport’s busiest time of the year.
“We’ve had a huge response to the new destination we have available from Shreveport to Destin," said Mark Crawford, spokesman for the Shreveport Airport Authority. "And then the additional flights to Orlando and larger planes to Charlotte on American.”
He said most of the 1,021 spaces in the long- and short-term lots, along with the quick stop area, always are taken.
And during KSLA News 12′s visit to the airport, there were 86 vehicles parked in what are euphemistically called “non-traditional” spots in the long-term area.
“That’s on the curb, under the trees, wherever they can find a spot," Crawford explained.
You don’t need to tell the people who fly in and out of Shreveport Regional about the parking troubles. They know all about it.
They told KSLA News 12 it’s gotten increasingly worse over the weeks, months, even years they’ve been coming here.
And they cautioned that something needs to be done soon or they're going to start missing their flights or having other problems.
That includes frequent fliers like John Ruyle.
"I'm thinking I travel out of here a lot. And this is getting crazy."
According to Crawford, short-term solutions might include the introduction of valet parking, something he said has been suggested several times over the years.
“That way, they would be able to be parked in an off-site location that’s not part of the three main parking lots.”
Airport officials also hope to find additional parking space near existing parking lots.
That sounds good to Deborah Hickman, who drove 111 miles from DeRidder to fly out of Shreveport Regional.
“It would help. Covered would be nice, too,” she said with a laugh.
Airport officials hope to begin construction of a parking lot possibly as soon as this winter to be ready by next summer’s busy season, Crawford said.
Parking always has been a big source of revenue for the airport.
According to figures provided by Crawford, airport parking revenue contributed more than $2.8 million toward the Airport Authority’s operating budget in 2017 and again in 2018.
That revenue is up by 8 percent so far this year and possibly is on pace for $3 million overall in 2019.
