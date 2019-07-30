National cyber conference begins at BPCC; La. Gov to speak

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Bossier City today to take part in this year's Community College Cyber Summit.
Bossier Parish Community will host the event, also known as 3CS.
Gov. Edwards will give the event's keynote speech today at 6 p.m.
There will be workshops focused on cyber security development and skills, and also a job fair for attendees as well. Those registered for the event can submit their resume that will go out to all of the businesses that will be at the job fair.
Outside of the conference BPCC has worked with local businesses to help host fun events for attendees. On Monday, July 29, there will be a free pop up Mardi Gras market full of food and live music.
The summit will last until Aug. 1.
