1 of 2 men killed at Walmart in MS has ties to ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One of the two employees killed in a shooting Tuesday morning at a Walmart store in Southaven, Miss., has ties to the ArkLaTex.
The DeSoto County, Miss., coroner’s office has identified the victims as 40-year-old Anthony Brown and 38-year-old Brandon Gales, Gray TV affiliate WMC reports.
Confirmed sources tell KSLA News 12 that Brown managed two Walmart stores in Shreveport before transferring with the company to Mississippi four years ago.
Brown managed the Supercenter at 6235 Westport Ave. in west Shreveport then the Supercenter at 1645 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in southeast Shreveport, the sources say.
Investigators in Mississippi say a disgruntled former employee entered the Southhaven store Tuesday morning and fatally shot Brown and Gales before shooting an officer in the parking lot, WMC reports.
Another officer shot the suspect twice. The suspect was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, where he underwent surgery.
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.