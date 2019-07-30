Marshall ISD holding first ever “Pack the Bus” supply drive

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - School is still a month away for Marshall, Texas students but the school district has spent most of the summer working to collect school supplies for the new school year.
Earlier this year the district decided to create a “Pack the Bus” community school supply drive. The goal is to supply school supplies for every elementary student in Marshall.
The district has been collecting supplies or monetary donations from businesses, organizations and churches within the community.
On Tuesday, July 30 the district will host a pack the bus pickup tour where they will officially pickup school supplies from various businesses in town.
On Saturday, August 10 the district is hosting a “Pack the Bus Day” at the Walmart in Marshall. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. people can come out and purchase school supplies during Walmart’s grand opening celebrating its renovations.
This event will happen during tax free weekend so all of the items purchased that day will go directly onto the bus for MISD elementary students.
Walmart will also be presenting the school district with a grant to help purchase supplies for students as well.
If you are interested in wanting to donate supplies or making a monetary donation you can contact MISD’s Director of Communications David Weaver by phone at 903-927-8727 or via email at weaverds@marshallisd.com.
