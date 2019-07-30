Man pleads guilty to murder, aggravated battery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty in Caddo District Court on Monday.
Jeremy Xavier Rachal, 28, was scheduled to go to trial in a few days. However, he instead plead guilty to second-degree murder for a death that happened in May 2015 and an aggravated battery charge for an attack on a Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputy that occurred while he was incarcerated.
Rachal was arrested in connection with a death of a man and an arson on May 11, 2015.
Shreveport fire crews were called to an apartment fire when they found the body of Jed Howard, who had been shot in the head.
Later, Howard's black Saturn was spotted on surveillance video of the Saturn going to a wooded area near Camrose Lake, and a man setting it on fire.
After police released the footage, Rachal was named as a suspect. He was arrested an charged with second-degree murder and aggravated arson.
In connection to Rachal's plea, he will serve life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence with regard to Howard's murder.
He will concurrently serve 10 years in prison with regard to the aggravated battery.
