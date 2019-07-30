How much is too much beer at Tiger Stadium? LSU survey asks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is asking season ticket holders a very important question, how much is too much for beer and what brands they would like to see in Tiger Stadium.
LSU released a survey to season ticket holders asking them for input on what types of alcohol options they would most likely to purchase. The survey lists the following Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Spiked Seltzer, Stella, Bud Light, Karbach Love Street or “other".
LSU is also interested in learning how much is too much for alcohol in Tiger Stadium. The survey asks, “what is your expectation regarding the price of alcohol at Tiger Stadium?” The options range from $7-$13 or more for alcohol.
Season ticket holders are also encouraged to let the university know how important wait times are for the products. 1 is not very important and 5 is very important.
