First Alert: Rain chances start to fade this evening

Good afternoon! More showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon, mainly across NW LA and deep E TX. Most places north of I-20 will stay dry and hot this afternoon. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s south of I-20 to the mid 90s along and north of I-30. Places that see more rain and clouds will be cooler than places that stay dry. Even though the threat is very low, a stronger storm, or two, capable of producing strong wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe storms for parts of deep E TX and NW LA.
The scattered showers and storms that develop this afternoon will start to fade this evening as we lose daytime heating. Temperatures will generally drop through the 80s this evening. The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. A stray shower or two can't be ruled out before midnight.
Wednesday will be a hot and humid day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity will put heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Wednesday could start out mostly cloudy, but expect mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. With all the heat and humidity around, a pop-up shower or storm will be possible. The rain will likely remain isolated on Wednesday.
The rest of the work week will feature more heat and humidity than rain. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Expect a lot of sunshine on both days and rain to remain very limited.
Unfortunately, our rain chances for the upcoming weekend are increasing. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Right now, we shouldn't cancel our outdoor events, but we'll have to keep an eye on the forecast. With more clouds and rain around, Saturday and Sunday probably won't be as hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Enjoy the rest of your day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
