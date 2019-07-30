First Alert: Rain chances start to fade this evening

Good afternoon! More showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon, mainly across NW LA and deep E TX. Most places north of I-20 will stay dry and hot this afternoon. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s south of I-20 to the mid 90s along and north of I-30. Places that see more rain and clouds will be cooler than places that stay dry. Even though the threat is very low, a stronger storm, or two, capable of producing strong wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe storms for parts of deep E TX and NW LA.