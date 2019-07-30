First Alert: Another round of showers and storms Tuesday

Happy Tuesday morning! With a weak cold front still near the ArkLaTex, more rain and thunderstorms are expected this morning and afternoon. Rain looks to pick up near the morning commute and move southward along and below I-20 mid morning and into the afternoon. So far, no severe weather outlook as been issued, but watch for heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The scattered showers and storms look to taper off this evening.
Wednesday we'll dry out and heat up with highs in the low to mid 90s. May see isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, but we'll mainly stay dry. Thursday, the first day of August, looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s and another slim chance for rain.
By Friday, temperatures will return to the low 90s with a 20 percent chance of rain. We could see rain chances increase by the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s. We'll keep you updated as we get closer.
Have a great day and keep the umbrella close!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
