Bossier City pools to close for season

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Make sure you take a dip while you can in Bossier City.
Officials have announced the end of season for swimming pools in August 2019.
The last day to swim at the Mike Wood Memorial Park pool will be Saturday, Aug. 3.
The Shed Road (Meadowview) pool will be open through August 10, 2019, Monday through Friday noon to 5:45 p.m., Saturday noon to 4:45 p.m., and closed on Sunday.
After Aug. 10, Bossier City Parks and Recreation plans to open the Shed Road (Meadowview) pool on Saturdays only.
For the latest swimming pool schedule visit Bossier City’s home page at www.bossiercity.org.
