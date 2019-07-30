Back-to-School Bash helps Red River Parish students

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of Red River Parish public school students got some help Monday getting ready to go back to school Aug. 8.
United Way of Northwest Louisiana hosted its third annual Back-to-School Bash in the parish.
It’s the only free school supply giveaway event for students in Red River Parish.
United Way gave away about 1,500 grade-specific backpacks filled with school supplies.
The event also offered free haircuts, included a uniform exchange and put families in touch with community resources.
“United Way fights for ALICE. Those are the Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed people in our community who get up and go to work every day but still don’t have the financial means necessary to meet all their needs,” United Way spokeswoman Jennifer Horton said.
About half of the people who live in Red River Parish fall into that ALICE category or live below the poverty level, she said.
“So this is a two-fold event," Horton added. "It not only helps alleviate the financial anxiety that can come along with back-to-school season, but it helps kids start school with confidence because they know they have everything they need on that first day.”
