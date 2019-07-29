Wounded man tells police a friend accidentally shot him

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The 19-year-old man who was shot in his chest Sunday afternoon in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood remains hospitalized in stable condition, authorities report.
He has stated that a friend who is a juvenile accidentally shot him, Officer Christina Curtis said.
No arrest has been made.
First responders were summoned to the 3100 block of Lancaster Street at 4:37 p.m. Sunday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police Cpl. Marcus Hines said that is where the wounded man showed up.
“It is unknown where the victim was located at the time he was shot.”
At that time, Hines described the man’s condition as life-threatening.
Police are “... still working to determine if it was accidental or not,” Hines said later Sunday night.
The wounded man is being treated at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
