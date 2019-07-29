Woman reported as missing after domestic disturbance is safe

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police detectives have made contact with 39-year-old Talitha Moss.
“She has been located and is safe. The case remains under investigation at this time," says a statement authorities released Sunday night.
Detectives and family members of Moss were concerned for her welfare in the wake of a domestic disturbance about 11 a.m Saturday.
Officers weren’t contacted until 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
A witness told authorities that Moss had been forced into her blue 2005 Toyota Camry by her boyfriend, who had a gun, in the 700 block of DiamondJacks Boulevard in Bossier City.
