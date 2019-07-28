Winners of the Great Texas Balloon Race announced

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Winners have been announced for the Great Texas Balloon Race.
The top three winners of the race are Rhett Heartsill in 3rd place, Jonathan Wright in 2nd place, and Steve Wilkinson in 1st place.
Young gun winners were also announced. Cameron Wall came in 3rd place while Blake Aldridge came in 2nd. The young gun 1st place winner was Andrew Petrehn.
The race wrapped up Sunday. The only day balloons were able to fly was on Friday. Strong winds prevented the balloons from flying both Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.