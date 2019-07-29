Tigers land spot in CBS Sports preseason top 10 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a lot of excitement and high expectations for the 2019 LSU football team.
The Tigers continue to gain national attention, including the CBS Sports 130 Top 10, released on Monday.
LSU checks in at No. 6 in the poll, behind only Alabama and Georgia from the SEC.
The Florida Gators have also landed a top 10 spot in the preseason poll.
CBS Sports 130 Top 10:
- 1. Clemson
- 2. Alabama
- 3. Oklahoma
- 4. Georgia
- 5. Ohio State
- 6. LSU
- 7. Michigan
- 8. Florida
- 9. Texas
- 10. Notre Dame
SEC West members Texas A&M and Auburn also received votes, but did not crack the top 10.
LSU’s second opponent of the season, the Texas Longhorns, start the season at No. 9.
The full preseason CBS Sports 130 will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
