3 wounded in suspected gunfight in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Three people are recovering following a shooting late Saturday night in Texarkana, Texas.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Milam Street. It was a continuation of an earlier altercation, authorities say.
Officers dispatched after 11 p.m. Saturday and found a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound to one of his legs lying in the front yard of a home in the 1500 block of Milam. He was sent to a Texarkana hospital for treatment.
Only minutes later, another Texarkana hospital reported a 24-year-old man was seeking treatment of gunshot wounds to one of his legs and an arm.
The next day, police learned that a third victim involved had driven themselves to a hospital in Hope, Ark.
Officers report having found bullet holes on the north side of a house in the 1400 block of Milam. They also seized a weapon and numerous shell casings there.
Police believe the two groups involved in the earlier altercation shot at each other from the yards of the two houses.
No arrests have been made.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.
