15th annual Taste of Culture features foods from 14 regions

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Multicultural Center of the South hosted the Taste of Culture Saturday evening.
More than 14 cultures from across the world were represented during the gathering at DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City.
Hundreds gathered for the music, food and family fun.
The event raises money for educational programs that benefit underprivileged youths in Shreveport-Bossier City.
The mission of the Multicultural Center of the South is to educate and advocate for diversity throughout Northwest Louisiana.
“The funds that are raised (at the Taste of Culture) go back into the Multicultural Center to allow us to provide additional programs for public schools and community outreach,” Melissa McConnell said.
