Taysom Hill continues to find ways to get on the field for the Saints

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Nobody at Saints training camp finds reps in more places than No. 7 Taysom Hill. He plays quarterback, wide receiver, and lines up on special teams.
The Taysom Hill revolution started in training camp two years ago when his skill set started to stand out almost immediately and everyone quickly found out he was much more than just a quarterback. After an expanded role in 2018, the third year QB out of BYU is still staying humble in his opportunity.
“As I entered the NFL, honestly, my mindset was to go take advantage of every opportunity and do my best to make a team and then help a team win and so, I haven’t really taken a step back to look at the situation and what I’ve been asked to do," said Hill. “Just, trying to take advantage of every opportunity and honestly, I’ve had so much fun doing it and I’m just so grateful for the opportunities that have been created for me.”
Now, Hill has never technically changed positions in New Orleans. He’s just played in multiple spots BUT a position switch that caught a lot of people’s attention in the NFL recently was former LSU quarterback Danny Etling making the move to wide receiver for the Patriots. Hill didn’t speak directly on that situation, but he sort of touched on the point of his trendsetting versatility.
“I like creating other opportunities for guys, like myself, in the NFL and it’s not an easy league to make it in and if you can create opportunities for guys that can do different things, that’s been a really cool thing. I know I’ve had a lot of fun with it and so, I look across the NFL at other guys that are asked to do similar things and man, it’s a lot of fun to just be out on the field and compete."
The 6-foot-2, 221-pound do everything player was claimed off waivers from Green Bay at the end of the 2017 preseason. He played in every game in 2018. He rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries. He caught five passes. In the passing game, he was 3-of-6 for 64 yards. He also returned five kickoffs for 348 yards and had a huge blocked punt at Tampa Bay.
