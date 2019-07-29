SPD jailer accused of shoving a superior officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport police jailer has been issued a misdemeanor criminal summons and placed on paid departmental leave, the Police Department reports.
Clark, 60, is accused of shoving a superior officer during a discussion, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Detectives issued a summons for Clark on a charge of battery.
Police released no details about when the alleged incident occurred.
Clark was hired by the Police Department in February 2016.
