SPD jailer accused of shoving a superior officer

Now the jailer is on paid leave and faces a misdemeanor criminal summons on a charge of battery

By KSLA Digital Team | July 29, 2019 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 3:30 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport police jailer has been issued a misdemeanor criminal summons and placed on paid departmental leave, the Police Department reports.

Clark, 60, is accused of shoving a superior officer during a discussion, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Detectives issued a summons for Clark on a charge of battery.

Police released no details about when the alleged incident occurred.

Clark was hired by the Police Department in February 2016.

