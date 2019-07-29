Shooting leaves teen fighting for his life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A teenager is fighting for his life after having been shot in his chest.
It happened Sunday afternoon in Shreveport.
First responders were summoned to the 3100 block of Lancaster Street in the city’s Sunset Acres neighborhood at 4:37 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police Cpl. Marcus Hines said that is where the wounded teen showed up.
“It is unknown where the victim was located at the time he was shot.”
Hines described the teen’s condition as life-threatening.
The wounded teenager is being treated at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Family members have identified the youth as a 16-year-old.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
