Saints waive wide receiver Cameron Meredith

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cameron Meredith’s tenure with the New Orleans Saints is over after just one season, as Sean Payton told reporters after Monday’s practice that the team had waived the wide receiver.
“Just with the injury he had set him back," Payton said Monday. "And then some of these younger guys have been doing a good enough job and it’s hard with the numbers. It’s unfortunate because he his someone that has worked hard, has worked his tail off and yet, it was going to be hard for him to catch this younger group of guys that are competing.”
Meredith signed with the Saints as a restricted free agent in 2018 and was expected to replace the departing Willie Snead’s production as a third wideout option behind Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn, Jr.
His final season in Chicago was marred by a knee injury that trailed into the 2018 preseason. He tallied 9 catches for 114 yards and one crucial touchdown against the Falcons in a total of six games before his campaign was again cut short by a knee injury.
According to the salary cap specialists at Spotrac, the move will create $900,000 in cap space.
There were multiple reports of the veteran’s departure Monday morning in his absence from practice:
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.