Prayer vigil set for missing Claiborne Parish man

HOMER, La. (KSLA) — A community-wide prayer vigil is planned for a Claiborne Parish man who went missing earlier this month.
Family members of Homer resident Derek Willis reported his disappearance the week of July 17.
According to statements from relatives, the 35-year-old has not been seen since leaving his grandmother’s residence in Claiborne Parish in a black car June 30.
The vigil for Willis is set for 6 p.m. July 31 at Antioch Baptist Church, 6828 Louisiana Highway 9 in Homer.
He stands 6’1” tall and weighs 235 pounds.
Willis also is under physicians’ care for heart and kidney issues and needs his medication ASAP, his uncle David Henderson said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Willis to call the Claiborne sheriff’s criminal investigators at (318) 927-9800.
Call (318) 278-0346 to learn more about the prayer vigil.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.