Power outages impacting thousands in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — AEP-SWEPCO is reporting power outages affecting 7,136 of its customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.
The utility’s outage map shows 5,775 customers without power in Caddo Parish and another 262 in Webster Parish plus, in neighboring East Texas, another 83 in Bowie, 498 in Gregg and 225 in Harrison counties.
The largest concentration is 4,000 customers in the East Preston Avenue area of Shreveport, including Shreve City. That outage started at 4:20 p.m.
Another 1,079 customers along Grover Place south of Southfield Road are being impacted by a separate outage. That one started at 4:18 p.m.
AEP-SWEPCO estimates service will be restored to those two areas by 8:30 p.m.
Among services being impacted are traffic lights. So motorists are reminded to treat such intersections as four-way stops.
