New Orleans judge says Roger Goodell should give deposition in 'NOLA no-call’ suit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish Civil Court judge said Monday that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should appear in Orleans Civil District Court to give a deposition as part of the ‘Nola No-Call’ civil suit.
Just last week, an appeals court denied the NFL’s request to protect Goodell and others from a deposition.
A status conference was held Monday with NFL attorneys and the ticketholder’s attorney.
Attorney Tony Lemon says he knows this can’t overturn the game, but says this is about holding the NFL accountable.
Lemon says if the lawsuit succeeds, his fees and any damages recovered from the NFL would be donated to charity.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.