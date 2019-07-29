Mother charged with murder of 5-year-old daughter declared ‘clinically deceased’ after suicide attempt in jail

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Jasmine Anderson, 24 of Alexandria, the woman arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on July 23 for the alleged murder of her 5-year-old daughter, has been declared “clinically deceased” after an attempt at suicide in the Rapides Parish jail, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Anderson was facing a second degree murder charge for bringing her dead daughter, Audrey Chelette, to the Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital emergency room on July 17. According to the Alexandria Police Department, Chelette had died from an apparent neck injury and Anderson’s story changed several times as to how it happened.
Anderson was initially placed in a mental health facility in Bunkie as police investigated. She was later arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish jail and held on a $500,000 bond.
Two days after her arrest, Anderson tried to commit suicide in her cell by hanging herself. According to Sheriff William Earl Hilton, the attempt happened two minutes after a cell check. Medics were able to revive her. She was taken to a local hospital and was placed in the ICU.
KALB learned Monday morning from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office that Anderson was pronounced “clinically deceased” as of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Back in April, Anderson's 4-year-old son, C.J. Chelette, died after apparently choking on a bottle cap.
Anderson’s attorney, Chad Guillot, filed motions last week in her case to appoint a sanity commission, to lower her bond, and to obtain jail video from the suicide attempt.
