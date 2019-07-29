One dead after incident at Splash Kingdom in Canton

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Update from the Canton Police Department:
On 7/28/2019 at approximately 4:59 P.M., Canton Fire Department and Champion E.M.S. responded to Splash Kingdom Water Park located at 18814 IH 20, Canton, TX 75103 on a reported drowning. Upon arrival, responding units found a 19 year old male unresponsive. He had been recovered from a 10 foot deep pool. CPR was being performed by park personnel, and an Automatic External Defibrillator had also been used on the patient. Canton Fire Department and Champion E.M.S. personnel continued lifesaving efforts while a helicopter was en route. The patient was flown by helicopter to Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. The patient was unable to be revived, and he was pronounced deceased at the hospital. An autopsy has been ordered.
Previous story:
Splash Kingdom has released a statement on a medical incident they say happened Sunday at the park.
According to Johnny Blevins, President of Splash Kingdom Family Waterparks, the incident involved a 19-year old and happened at the Volcano slide.
A Facebook post put out by Splash Kingdom said, “All of Splash Kingdom holds a heavy heart today as lifeguards and management in Canton responded to a medical need for an adult male inside the park. CPR was performed and additional equipment was utilized to provide care while awaiting EMS. We are grateful for their assistance, as well as the participation of several guests with extensive medical training, who worked alongside our team during this tragic time."
KLTV has reached out to Canton police for more information.
