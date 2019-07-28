Lone Star native takes two honors at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen

Orlando, Florida (KLTV) - Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen 2019, Allie Graves’, talents shined bright on stage at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition this weekend.
Graves, 17, of Lone Star is the newly crowned Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen. The Texarkana senior spent the last week competing in Orlando, Florida for the national title.
The pageant came to a close Saturday night, with the announcement of the top 15 finalists.
Graves, a child abuse survivor and adoption-advocate, did not make the cut. But the multi-talented competitor did not go home empty-handed.
According to Grave’s Mother, she took home the “Best Overall Vocalist Award" and the “Non-Finalist Talent Award.”
The two accomplishments ring true to Grave’s ability to work well under pressure. In an interview with the teen earlier this month, she told us she made the decision to change her talent song this year, in an effort to challenge herself and stand out among a packed crowd.
Allie’s mother, April said, " [she] left her heart on the stage during prelims this week and has been consistently beautiful and authentically Allie Grace Graves!"
Allie will return home to Texas to begin a busy year of advocating and traveling. As Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen she plans to bring awareness to child abuse, children in foster care, and bullying through her foundation “What Love Can Do.”
Graves told us, “it’s been a blessing to be placed in this position because not every 17-year-old is placed in this position.”
Tyler Native, London Hibbs, is the 2018 Miss America’s Outstanding Teen. This weekend, she crowned Miss Washington’s Outstanding Teen with the 2019 honor.
