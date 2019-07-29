Latest prostitution sting leads to 16 arrests

BOOKED: (Top row, left to right) Lakisha Baker, 25, of Bossier City; Iisha Bell, 34, of Shreveport; Takashi Burns, 26, of Bossier City; Ann Castillo, 21, of Marshall, Texas; (second row, left to right) Kristie N. Cowell, 25, of Clarksville, Ark.; Breanna G. Crockett, 25, of Shreveport; LaMarcus Daniels, 21, of Shreveport; Ashley N. Hazelwood, 34, of Shreveport; (third row, left to right) Chester L. Johnson Jr., 28, of Shreveport; Joseph W. Kenny, 37, of Shreveport; Chelsea D. King, 21, of Shreveport; Shavargo Metcalf, 23, of Bossier City; (fourth row, left to right) Shaderrica L. Morris, 26, of Shreveport; Morgan Smith, 25, of Marshall, Texas; Cedric Teamer, 25, of Shreveport; and Jamarcus T. Woodard, 29, of Shreveport [Source: Shreveport Police Department]