Latest prostitution sting leads to 16 arrests

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There’s been another crackdown on prostitution in Shreveport, this time resulting in 16 arrests.
The sting conducted July 23-25 is the second this month.
Twenty-five men ages 2-53 were arrested during undercover operation July 18-19 targeting prostitution and human trafficking in Shreveport.
In the latest operation, FBI agents and members of Shreveport police’s vice, mid-level drug and street-level interdiction units “... used undercover tactics to apprehend those charged,” says a statement from Shreveport police.
“Due to the sensitive and dangerous nature of the covert operation, specific details regarding the arrests cannot be provided.”
Shreveport City Jail booking records show those booked on a charge of prostitution are:
- Lakisha Baker, 25, of Bossier City (misdemeanor),
- Iisha Bell, 34, of Shreveport (misdemeanor),
- Takashi Burns, 26, of Bossier City (felony),
- Ann Castillo, 21, of Marshall, Texas (misdemeanor),
- Kristie N. Cowell, 25, of Clarksville, Ark. (misdemeanor),
- LaMarcus Daniels, 21, of Shreveport (felony),
- Ashley N. Hazelwood, 34, of Shreveport (misdemeanor),
- Joseph W. Kenny, 37, of Shreveport (felony),
- Chelsea D. King, 21, of Shreveport (felony),
- Shavargo Metcalf, 23, of Bossier City (misdemeanor),
- Shaderrica L. Morris, 26, of Shreveport (felony),
- Morgan Smith, 25, of Marshall, Texas (misdemeanor),
- Cedric Teamer, 25, of Shreveport (misdemeanor), and,
- Jamarcus T. Woodard, 29, of Shreveport (felony).
Castillo also is charged with one count of pandering.
Woodard also faces one count each of simple battery and battery of a dating partner.
In addition, 25-year-old Shreveport resident Breanna G. Crockett was arrested on a charge of pandering.
And police booked 28-year-old Chester L. Johnson Jr., of Shreveport, on one count each of armed robbery, pandering, being a felon in possession of firearm, interfering with a police investigation and battery on a police officer.
