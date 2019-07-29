Krewe of Barkus & Meoux hosts its Dog Days of Summer

The event aims to help local rescue organizations showcase the animals they have available for adoption

By Kenley Hargett | July 28, 2019 at 10:47 PM CDT - Updated July 28 at 10:54 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People from throughout the ArkLaTex brought their dogs for some summer fun.

The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux hosted its Dogs Days of Summer at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport.

“We want to support local rescues and help these animals find their forever home,” organizer Ronda Rivers said.

The krewe hosts various events throughout the year to help with many different animal needs.

Its mission statement is to develop, foster and promote programs to benefit abused, neglected and homeless animals; as well as promote responsible pet ownership.

The goal of the Dog Days of Summer was to help local rescue organizations showcase their animals for adoption.

