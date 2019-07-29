Jasper ISD offers grief counseling following 7th grader’s death

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Grief counselors will be available for students, parents and faculty of Jasper Independent School District after one of their 7th graders died over the weekend.
The district reported about the incident on Facebook. According to Jasper ISD, Nick McBride died in a “tragic accident at a home” on Friday. McBride was a student at Jasper Junior High.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time,” the school district stated in their Facebook post.
Jasper ISD said McBride’s death may “raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students." The district offered resources to parents in order to help.
They reported the district is offering the assistance of their “Crisis Intervention Team" and school counselors to any students, parents or faculty members who have been affected. The district urged parents to reach out to the school either via phone at 409-384-3585 or via email, vphillips@jasperisd.net.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need. We ask that you join us in praying for the family at this time,” JISD stated in the post.
KTRE has reached out to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for more information on McBride’s death.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.