Fleet Reserve Association holding a $5,000 essay contest

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Members of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 98 is inviting students to participate in their 2019-2022 Americanism Essay Contest.
Students in grades 7 through high school seniors are invited to submit a 350-word or less essay centered around the theme What My Vote Will Mean to Me.
This is a national contest sponsored by the FRA to promote a spirit of patriotism among America’s youth.
The grand national prize is $5,000 with other recognition in each grade category. Each student must be sponsored by an FRA member or branch.
“We’re proud to sponsor students, including those who are home-schooled from the ArkLaTex area,” said Lee Jeter, Branch 98 secretary.
Winners are selected at the branch level in each grade category, which are forwarded to compete in one of FRA’s eight regions. Regional winners are then forwarded to the Association’s National Americanism Committee, where first, second and third-place winners are selected in each grade category.
The Grand National Winner is selected from this elite group of writers and receives a $5,000 cash award.
Essays must be legibly written or typed on one side of the paper and each entry must include a separate sheet stating the entrant’s name, address, telephone number, name of school (or “home schooled”) and grade, the number of words in the essay, and name of the sponsoring member or branch.
The deadline is Dec. 1, 2019.
To learn more about FRA’s Americanism Essay Contest, contact Emmett Smith at (318) 617-1018 or go to www.fra.org
