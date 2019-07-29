First responders recover woman’s body, car from river

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities still are investigating the death of an elderly woman whose car was driven in Red River on Saturday night.
Shreveport Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the parking lot directly across from Sci-Port Discovery Center in the 800 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at 6:58 p.m. Saturday in response to a citizen’s report that a car had been driven into the river.
Firefighters were on the scene by 7:03 p.m. and the divers were in the river about 7 minutes after arriving on the scene, the Fire Department reports.
The woman’s body was recovered from the river.
Her name has not yet been released.
Due to the river’s currents, the Fire Department then ended its response and returned Sunday morning to recover the vehicle.
Also responding to the incident were Shreveport police, Bossier and Caddo sheriff’s deputies and representatives of the Caddo coroner’s office.
