First Alert: Scattered showers and storms continue this afternoon and evening

Happy Monday! Our weather maker, a cold front, is pushing southeastward into the ArkLaTex with showers and storms that will continue moving south and east this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center did issue a Marginal risk for severe weather today. These storms could produce strong damaging wind and small hail with the greatest threat heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Highs today will reach the upper 80s low 90s, but this will vary depending places that see rain and storms. The front will continually move southward into the I-20 corridor this afternoon evening bringing scattered showers and storms that could effect the commute back home. Late tonight into the overnight hours more showers and storms will linger mainly south of I-20.
Tuesday, we're keeping in rain and thunderstorms associated with this disturbance for the morning and afternoon. Highs will reach in the upper 80s low 90s and again keeping it cooler where rain and clouds are present. Keep an eye on radar as you head out for your morning commute.
Mid week to Friday: Rain chances are much slimmer with highs climbing in the low to mid 90s with afternoon showers and storms possible.
Have a great day and keep the umbrella close!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
