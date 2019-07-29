First Alert: Best chance of rain this week Monday - Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms will start to develop along and north of I-30 early this afternoon. These showers and storms will drop from north to south across the area this afternoon and evening. Even though the threat will remain very low, a strong storm capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning can't be ruled out. Highs today will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s. Keep in mind, places that see more rain and clouds will be cooler.