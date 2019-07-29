First Alert: Best chance of rain this week Monday - Tuesday

Good Monday morning! Don't forget your umbrella this morning. Even though you're probably not going to need it out the door, scattered showers and storms will start to develop this afternoon as a weak cold front starts to drop south into the area. This front will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast for tonight and Tuesday morning. Our rain chances will go down towards midweek and our temperatures will go up.
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s this morning and will be in the mid to upper 80s by lunchtime. A few downpours can't be ruled out along and north of I-30 this morning, but rain will likely not impact most morning commutes.
Scattered showers and storms will start to develop along and north of I-30 early this afternoon. These showers and storms will drop from north to south across the area this afternoon and evening. Even though the threat will remain very low, a strong storm capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning can't be ruled out. Highs today will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s. Keep in mind, places that see more rain and clouds will be cooler.
Scattered showers and storms will continue into the overnight, especially along and south of I-20. Lows will range from the upper 60s north of I-30 to the low to mid 70s along and south of I-20.
Scattered showers and storms will linger into Tuesday morning, which could have an impact on your morning commute. The showers and storms will likely become more isolated during the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.
The rest of the work week will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and lows will be in the low to mid 70s. A few afternoon showers and storms will pop up in the heat of the day. Not everyone will see rain, though. The showers and storms will likely remain isolated.
The heat and humidity will likely stick around for the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and lows will be in the low to mid 70s. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible each day.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.