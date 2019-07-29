Two meteor showers to sparkle up tonight’s sky

Tonight, dueling meteor showers — the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids — will be visible in the night sky where weather permits.
The meteor showers have been active since early July, but tonight is when they peak and could produce up to 25 meteors per hour.
The best time to grab a chair or blanket and watch the show is after midnight and before dawn.
Good news, with the new moon appearing July 31, most of the moon’s light will be hidden, allowing for darker skies and better visibility.
Another tip for better viewing is to travel away from city lights.
Unfortunately for the ArkLaTex, visibility might be a bit difficult as tonight’s wet weather and clouds linger overnight. Showers and storms will be scattered overnight, but keep an eye on radar if you plan to chance it anyway.
The next meteor showers to peak will be the Perseids on Aug. 12-13.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.