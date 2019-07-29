Burn ban in effect for Lake Bistineau lakebed

LAKE BISTINEAU, La. (KSLA) — A burn ban is in effect until further notice for the Lake Bistineau lakebed.
The ban is due to the drawdown of the lake exposing dried vegetation that could ignite.
All campfires and trash fires and any other open flames are prohibited on the lakebed.
The ban has been issued by the Office of Homeland Security and the three parishes that encompass the lake — Bienville, Bossier and Webster.
“If you live on Lake Bistineau and need to burn, please use extreme caution while burning and never leave your fire unattended,” says a statement the Webster Parish Police Jury posted on its Facebook page.
