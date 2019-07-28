Police investigating after Longview woman found dead

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating after a woman was found dead overnight.
According to police, at 3:19 am, officers were dispatched to a Check Welfare in the 1200 Block of Temple Street. When officers arrived they found 39-year-old Kimberly Wallace deceased.
Police said they are still gathering information and investigating this crime at this time.
Police encourage anyone with information about Kimberly’s death to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.
