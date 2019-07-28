First Alert: Weak cold front moves in Monday

Work Week: On Monday, a weak cold front will push through the ArkLaTex. This front wont bring a significant drop in humidity or temperatures. Highs still climbing into the low 90s, but cooler in some spots due to rain and clouds. It'll create scattered and isolated showers and thunderstorms starting Monday afternoon. As it pushes south, it'll stall in the evening and keep rain and thunderstorms possible late Monday. Tuesday, rain and storms stick around in the morning and afternoon. Not everyone will rain or heavy amounts, but keep the umbrella handy either way.