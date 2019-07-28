First Alert: Weak cold front moves in Monday

Happy Sunday Funday! Winds out of the south today will bring in more moisture and humidity so today will feel toastier than yesterday. There is a better chance for isolated showers across the ArkLaTex, but most of us will remain hot and dry. Monday, a weak cold front moves in bringing in isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Today: highs will climb back into the low 90s this afternoon with feels-like temperatures in the mid and upper 90s near 100. Scattered and isolated showers across the region this afternoon will be our best chances for seeing a break from the heat, but today won't be a washout and most will stay dry. Winds are out of the south blowing at 5-10mph.
Work Week: On Monday, a weak cold front will push through the ArkLaTex. This front wont bring a significant drop in humidity or temperatures. Highs still climbing into the low 90s, but cooler in some spots due to rain and clouds. It'll create scattered and isolated showers and thunderstorms starting Monday afternoon. As it pushes south, it'll stall in the evening and keep rain and thunderstorms possible late Monday. Tuesday, rain and storms stick around in the morning and afternoon. Not everyone will rain or heavy amounts, but keep the umbrella handy either way.
By Wednesday, afternoon showers and storms expected, but drier than the previous days as well as hotter. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. We'll dry out even more heading towards the beginning of August. Highs will climb tho the mid 90s with muggy weather continuing in the ArkLaTex.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.