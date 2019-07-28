BCPD searching for woman following domestic disturbance

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Talitha Moss?
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department and family members are concerned for her welfare after a domestic disturbance incident around 11 a.m on Saturday, July 27. Officers weren’t contacted until 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 28.
According to a witness, Moss, 39, was forced into her own vehicle by her boyfriend, who was armed, in the 700 block of DiamondJacks Boulevard.
Moss’ vehicle is a blue 2005 Toyota Camry with the license plate number 886DAU.
Anyone with information on Talitha Moss’ whereabouts or the location of the vehicle should immediately contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611.
