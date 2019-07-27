Typical summer July weather is back!

Happy Saturday! This morning, although warmer, was still pleasant across the ArkLaTex with temperatures starting in the upper 60s low 70s. Sadly, as we head into the afternoon, the heat and humidity will build back in bringing an end to low humidity.
Highs today will reach the low 90s, but will feel-like the mid 90s. Winds are out of the southeast staying calm around 5mph today. Most of us will remain rain free, but better isolated showers and storms possible for the southern edge of the ArkLaTex. It'll be hot and more humid with mostly sunny skies, but a beautiful summer day to start the weekend.
By Sunday, rain chances are more likely across the area in the afternoon and evening, but more scattered and isolated than widespread. Keep in mind, brief heavy downpours can occur with summertime storms but they are usually short lived. This would bring a brief cool down in temperatures as highs will be back in the low 90s for tomorrow with even more humidity.
Staring the work week, keep the umbrella handy. An upper level disturbance will bring more rain and storms across the ArkLaTex starting Monday and lingering into Tuesday. Although not looking severe, heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible. Highs still in the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.