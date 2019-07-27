Summer heat and humidity return this weekend

The comfortable weather of the last few days comes to an end this weekend. Summer heat and humidity will be building back in over the next few days. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the low 90s across all of the ArkLaTex with muggy conditions and even a little rain returning.
The biggest change will be the return of the humidity. It will start getting muggy again on Saturday. By Sunday and Monday ‘air you can wear’ is back making it feel sticky to almost oppressive.
The higher humidity also means ‘feels-like’ temperatures are back. When it’s humid out you’re body can’t cool itself down as efficiently because the sweat on your skin can’t evaporate as easily as when the air is relatively dry. The result is that it ‘feels’ hotter to you than it otherwise would. Those ‘feels-like’ temperatures, also known as the Heat Index will be back in the upper 90s in some places Sunday.
Rain chances will also be back this weekend. Saturday the best chance of rain is across the far southern ArkLaTex by late afternoon.
A few more showers and storms are possible Sunday, primarily south of I-20. Rain coverage though looks isolated with many places staying dry.
