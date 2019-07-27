One injured in I-20 shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -One man is injured after an interstate shootout between two cars early Saturday morning in Shreveport.
Authorities were dispatched to investigate on I-20 West between the Hearne Avenue and Greenwood Road exits.
According to reports, gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles, striking and injuring a man. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
At this time, Shreveport Police say his injuries are possibly life-threatening.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We’ll keep you updated with the latest details on our KSLA News 12 app.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.