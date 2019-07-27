Local nonprofit to host free play, encouraging teens to strive towards greatness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -F.R.E.E. School of Greatness, a nonprofit organization, will host a stage play titled “Team Greatness” on Saturday, August 3.
The free event will take place at New Creation Family Church at 8410 Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the play will begin at 6 p.m.
The organization says the play is meant to encourage teens to focus on discovering their greatness within.
“We’ve helped so many teens discover who they are and it’s built tremendous confidence within each of them,” said Shaun and Teresa Cooper, founders of F.R.E.E.
“We hope more teens come out to discover the greatness within like the teens who participated in our summer program.”
F.R.E.E. School of Greatness works within the Caddo Parish school district, mentoring over 1,200 teens through their program. The organization aims to help teens with public speaking skills, reading and writing.
They also teach mentees entrepreneurship, life skills, sex education and about the performing arts.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.