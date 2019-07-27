BCPD investigates two armed robberies on Airline Drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police officers believe the same person is responsible for two armed robbery incidents on Airline Drive Saturday morning.
The first call came into police around 10:30 a.m. at a Chase Bank ATM . The theft got away with no money, the victim sustained a minor injury to the hand.
Shortly after another call was made for a second armed robbery incident at Pay Day Loans. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen. No one was injured.
The robber is described as a black male wearing khaki shorts and a white t-shirt.
BCPD is working with the Louisiana State Police and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office on this active investigation.
This is an ongoing story.
