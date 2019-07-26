Texarkana woman accused of stealing over $100,000 from employer

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A woman is accused of stealing over a hundred thousand dollars from her employer.
Denesha Douglass, 37, is charged with theft of property. In total, she is accused of stealing $135,000 from her employer. She was employed at State Beauty Supply since 2011.
Douglass was an employee at State Beauty Supply. The owner discovered that Douglass was stealing money from the business’ daily bank deposits.
Texarkana Texas Police Detective Cody Harris reviewed business financial documents for the period of June 2017 to June 2018. He determined that Douglass failed to deposit the $135,000 in sales revenue over that period.
A note Harris made was when Douglass was in charge of the evening’s deposit slips, the amount that would be deposited would be less than what was reflected on falsified deposit slips that were given to her boss, according to TTPD.
The amount on the falsified deposit slips matched the funds expected on the daily transaction audit report.
After authorities got a warrant for Douglass’ arrest, she turned herself in on Monday and was booked into the Bi-State Jail.
Douglass is out on $100,000 bond. She was terminated when the thefts were discovered.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.